Austria’s Kurz defends criticism of EU vaccine distribution

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has defended his criticism of the coronavirus vaccine distribution in the European Union. Kurz maintained during an EU summit that some countries were getting more than their fair share of vaccine supplies and demanded a correction mechanism. Pressed about his comments on Friday, Kurz said everyone “enters a negotiation with a maximum position.” He said an expected delivery of 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would make it possible to “equalize” distribution. The EU makes vaccine doses available to its members based on their population. Not all countries, including Austria, have purchased all the vaccines that have been offered to them.