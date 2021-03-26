Badgers hire Moseley as next women’s basketball head coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin has made it official. Marisa Moseley will be the next women's basketball head coach. Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez made the announcement.

“I could not be more thrilled about Marisa joining our Badger family,” Alvarez said in a statement. “She has been a winner as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach. She values the student-athlete experience on the court, in the classroom and in the community. And she is a bright, engaging person who I know our student-athletes, fellow staff members, community members and fans will come to know and enjoy. I can’t wait for her to get started.”

Moseley spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Boston University. She guided her alma mater to a 45-29 overall record. Moseley was the Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2019. She led Boston to a 12-3 mark this year.

“I would like to thank Coach Alvarez, Chancellor Blank, Chris McIntosh, Justin Doherty, Mike Jackson, and the entire Wisconsin Athletic department for this incredible opportunity,” Moseley said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be a Badger and to lead this program back to great heights! Wisconsin has a rich and storied tradition of success in all its sports, and I am confident that our women's basketball program will be joining those ranks in the future! I can't wait to meet my team and get started! As soon as I arrived in Madison and met the people, I knew this was a special place where I could plant roots. We have a wonderful community behind us, and I look forward to connecting with all the faithful Badger fans! On Wisconsin!”

Prior to her time at Boston, Moseley spent nine years as an assistant at Connecticut. She also spent a two-year stint as an assistant at Minnesota.