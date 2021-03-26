Bobby Brown, 96, a life of Yankees, military, medicine, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Yankees infielder and World Series star Bobby Brown has died. The Yankees say he died Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Brown played on five championship teams in the 1940s and ’50s. Brown hit .439 in the World Series, the highest for any player with 35 plate appearances in the Fall Classic. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Brown later became a practicing cardiologist. Brown also served as president of the Texas Rangers and was president of the American League from 1984 to 1994. Commissioner Rob Manfred called him a “proud Yankee” and “quiet star.” Bobby Brown was 96 years old.