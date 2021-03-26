Brewers release pitchers Brad Boxberger, Jordan Zimmermann

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

The Milwaukee Brewers have released pitchers Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann as the team works to narrow down its season-opening roster. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says he hopes to keep both pitchers by signing them to minor league contracts and sending them to the organization's alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Both right-handers pitched in the majors with other organizations last season