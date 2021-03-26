California construction workers find 2 people living in cave

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Construction workers rebuilding a bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area unexpectedly found two people living in a cave dug there. The San Francisco Chronicle says crews were excavating at the site of an old bridge in Vallejo on Friday when they heard voices and switched off their equipment. Authorities say they discovered a cave about 20 feet long dug into an embankment. Police and fire were called in to relocate the inhabitants. Tom Walker, the city’s project manager, says homeless encampments under bridges are fairly common but this is the first time he’s seen a cave.