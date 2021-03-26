Children’s Zoo reopening next week

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo is reopening its Lake Wingra entrance and the Children's Zoo next week.

The reopenings were announced in a press release from the zoo Friday.

Both the Lake Wingra entrance and Children's Zoo will open back up to the public on Monday, March 29.

"Our goal is to phase in re-opening as safely and quickly as possible," said Executive Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz. "The Children’s Zoo has the narrowest walkways throughout the whole zoo, which is why it has been the last outdoor area to remain closed."

Schwetz went on to say that staff had to work to protect their gibbons which could also contract COVID-19.

The carousel in the Children's Zoo will be open to riders seven days a week. Rides are $3, the zoo said.