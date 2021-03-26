China sanctions Britons after EU move on Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced sanctions on British individuals and entities following the U.K.’s joining the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry says the move by the Western bloc is based on nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs. Britain’s ambassador to China has been summoned for a diplomatic protest. Sanctioned individuals and groups would be barred from visiting Chinese territory and banned from having financial transactions with Chinese citizens and institutions.