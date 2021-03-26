Egypt races to dislodge giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remains stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal. Authorities are racing to free the vessel and reopen traffic in the crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. Authorities say they need to remove thousands of cubic meters (feet) of sand to dislodge the vessel. The blockage of the canal has caused headaches for global trade. Around 10% of world trade flows through the canal, which is particularly crucial for the transport of oil. The closure also could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Mideast.