Ex-Tokyo Olympics chief again criticized for sexist comment

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last month as president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee over comments criticized as sexist, has made another remark getting that’s slammed as disrespectful to women. Mori, speaking late Friday at a party for a politician at a Tokyo hotel, referred to the politician’s aide as way too old to be called a woman. Mori stepped down in February after a fury of criticism erupted over his remarks at that women talk too much. Mori was replaced by Seiko Hashimoto, a woman, Olympian and speedskating bronze medalist. Women were also added to the organizing committee board, with less than four months to go before the Opening Ceremony.