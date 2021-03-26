EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In resuming its ballistic testing activity after a yearlong pause, North Korea has demonstrated a potentially nuclear-capable weapon that shows how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in diplomacy with the United States. Since a provocative run in North Korean nuclear and missile tests in 2016 and 2017, much of the U.S. focus has been on North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles that pose a direct threat to the American homeland. But its growing arsenal of shorter-range solid-fuel weapons can reach U.S. allies South Korea and Japan, where the U.S. stations thousands of troops. And experts say it’s clear North Korea is working on arming those weapons with nuclear devices.