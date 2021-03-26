EXPLAINER: Why is media access at the border an issue?

NEW YORK (AP) — The issue of media access to U.S.-run facilities at the border with Mexico has turned into a contentious one for news organizations and the Biden administration. Outlets want independent eyes to see how young migrants being held at the border are being treated in U.S. custody. Biden’s team says it wants to make sure COVID-19 protocols are being followed, and to have time to set up its own procedures. President Joe Biden said this week that he’s committed to a policy of transparency, but he would not say when more access would be permitted. A limited amount of pictures emerged this week.