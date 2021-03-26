FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot. The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for eight-week pilot programs that will conclude April 15. The sites will give out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the final two weeks to ensure people don’t need to schedule a second appointment elsewhere. State and county officials say they would have liked the program to continue but it was just a small part of the overall vaccine infrastructure.