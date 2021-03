MADISON (WKOW)- Former Mineral Point star Isaac Lindsey announced he is transferring from UNLV to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.

I am excited to be coming home! After a great conversation with Coach Gard this morning, I have accepted a PWO to the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iurOQicv2s — Isaac Lindsey (@IsaacLindsey10) March 27, 2021

Lindsey did not play at UNLV his freshman year. In high school at Mineral Point, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a junior. His senior season was cut short with a hip injury.