Groups pushing back against new Beloit casino

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin organizations are trying to prevent a casino from being built in Beloit, even though the governor has already approved the plan.

Citizens Against Expanded Gambling and Wisconsin Family Action have been urging Governor Tony Evers to say "no" to the casino over the last year.

They argue there are too many casinos in Wisconsin and it wouldn't ultimately benefit the area economically.

"We have 25 casinos in the state and so our casino market is more than saturated. And what tends to happen in a rural area is much different than what happens in an urban setting," said Lorri Pickens of Citizens Against Expanded Gambling.

City of Beloit officials, on the other hand, say it would bring thousands of jobs.

Lori Curtis Luther is the Beloit City Manager and says the benefit is, "Permanent jobs once construction is complete and thousands of construction jobs for the completion of the project. That is going to be an enormous boost to our local economy."

The organizations against the casino are also concerned that the communities won't have as much control over what happens to the 32 acres it will sit on.

Governor Evers approved the plan Wednesday.