Hands touch: Italy’s nursing homes emerge from COVID tunnel

ALZANO LOMBARDO, Italy (AP) — Italy’s nursing homes have been on a coronavirus vaccination push that has been declared an initial success despite the country’s otherwise lagging vaccine campaign. At a nursing home near Bergamo, one 82-year-old resident received his second vaccine jab and a surprise visit from his 77-year-old wife. Their last hug had been through plastic on his birthday in February. Even then he yearned for her touch. Then another lockdown came down, ending visits. Now with vaccination shots completed, some hope has returned. That enabled Palmiro Tami to tell his bride of 58 years that “I am crazy in love with you” and ask “Can I touch your hand?” Out in the sunlight, they did.