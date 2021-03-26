In break from region, hard-hit Hungary to loosen lockdown

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Despite struggling with the worst COVID-19 death rate in the world and record new infections, Hungary has announced plans to scale back virus restrictions in coming weeks — even as other countries in hard-hit Central Europe are opting for caution. In a radio interview Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said non-essential stores and schools would re-open. He also announced a new daily high for COVID-19 infections and a record 275 deaths in the country of fewer than 10 million. Nearby countries are taking a different approach. Health officials across the region blame the surge on the British coronavirus variant that’s more contagious and deadlier.