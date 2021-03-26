India PM Modi visits Bangladesh to mark independence day

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — India’s prime minister has arrived in Bangladesh’s capital to join celebrations marking 50 years of the country’s independence. It’s Narendra Modi’s first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. The two-day visit began Friday. While his trip is mainly focused on the anniversary, it also has a political agenda back home. Voting begins Saturday in several state-level elections, including West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh. With an eye on galvanizing Hindu support in the key battleground state, Modi is set to visit a Hindu temple outside the Bangladeshi capital. The temple is revered by a sect whose vote is expected to be key in the close race.