‘It brought tears to their eyes,’ homebound patients get vaccinated in Beloit.

BELOIT (WKOW) - As vaccinations continue, in many cases patients have to go to the vaccination centers to get them.

In Beloit, a quarter of the Meals on Wheels clients were in that situation.

"We basically saw a need in the community to reach our homebound population and their ability and limited access to vaccines," Deputy Fire Chief Joe Murray said.

That's why the City of Beloit and the fire department teamed up with two community organizations to get 84 doses in arms.

"They didn't have to worry about finding transportation with a family member or paying for someone to take them there, so it brought tears to a lot of our clients eyes and they were just so overwhelmed," Ellen Wiegand with Beloit Meals on Wheels said.

Murray says it was a uniquely positive experience for their firefighters too.

"This was something different that we have gotten to do, that's allowed in our scope of practice, that is a little more tangible for our personnel where they're not seeing everyone on their worst day," he said.

Now they'll be giving out the second doses starting next week and have more plans for a pop-up clinic as soon as they can get allocated more doses of the vaccine.

"We can try to help make our community healthier and get through this pandemic," Murray said. "There is a struggle there to get the vaccine into the underserved population and we want to do everything we can to make sure that that's available."