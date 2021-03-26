Skip to Content

Janesville police searching for missing woman

Janesville police

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 19-year-old woman.

Police reported Julia Wittman missing Friday evening. She was last seen March 21.

Officers described Wittman as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Janesville Police Department did not provided a picture of Wittman.

Anyone having information about her whereabouts should contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.

