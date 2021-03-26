Kroger Foundation donates $1 million to a fund to help victims and survivors of Roundy’s Distribution Center shooting

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- The Kroger Foundation pledged $1 million the same day a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to help the victims and survivors of last week's tragic shooting at Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc.

The National Compassion Fund (NCF) launched a GoFundMe Friday for the victims and survivors of the shooting with a goal of $1.5 million.

The NCF said "the fund will provide direct financial assistance to the families of those lost, and individuals injured or suffering psychological trauma from the shooting."

According to the NCF, they will be working with families so 100 percent of donations will be given to victims and survivors of the shootings.

