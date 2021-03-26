Madison police make arrest in 2020 attempted homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit arrested 23-year-old Devion Thomas Thursday in connection with a 2020 shooting.

According to an incident report from MPD public information officer Tyler Grigg, Thomas was allegedly involved in a shooting last September on Britta Parkway.

At around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18, police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple vehicles speeding away. An unidentified 21-year-old man later arrived at a hospital with a bullet wound in his shoulder.

Thomas is currently booked into Dane County Jail and faces a tentative first-degree attempted homicide charge.