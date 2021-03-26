Medical examiner: Cardiac event, not accident, killed Plager

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner says former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager likely died of a “cardiac event,” not injuries from an accident on an interstate highway. Plager was alone in his car Wednesday afternoon when it crashed into a minivan and then a concrete median on Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis. The medical examiner performed an autopsy and says Plager didn’t sustain any injuries that would have been life-threatening. Further tests and routine toxicology results are still to come. Plager was an original member of the Blues when the team launched in 1967 and remained associated with the franchise until his death.