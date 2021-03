WKOW (MADISON)- Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers will continue his college basketball career, but not at Wisconsin. Reuvers has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Wisconsin F Nate Reuvers (SR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/qT0x6yea8k — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2021

.@DMitrikTrice0 and Nate Reuvers have both posted on Instagram looking forward to the next chapter. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/VcNgXQcFtW — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 22, 2021

In the 2020-21 season, Reuvers averaged 21 minutes per game and 8.3 points per game in the 2020-21 season. In the 2019-20 season, Reuvers averaged 13 points per game.