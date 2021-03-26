One damp and one dry day this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The weekend doesn't look like a washout, but we will have to deal with more rain showers for a time.



SET UP

We've had several weather systems move through this week, bringing multiple rounds of rain and even a mix last night.

We dry off today before another round of showers will develop as soon as Saturday.

TODAY

A light mix exits eastern Wisconsin early this morning with clearing through mid-morning, then a sun-cloud mix the rest of the day.



Sunnier skies will dry us off and cause temps to get back to around 50°.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s and rain re-developing before daybreak Saturday.



SATURDAY

Scattered rain showers continue, especially in the morning. Shower activity will be spottier in the afternoon with temps in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a high around 50°.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with temps in the low to mid 60s.



TUESDAY

It looks like a drier set up with partly sunny conditions and temps in the upper 50s.



A cold front moves through overnight bringing rain chances back.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 40s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny in the mid 40s.