One year into pandemic, some still waiting for unemployment pay

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- The first couple months of 2020 brought excitement for Michael Freeland. Having left a previous job to become an independent contractor, Freeland said he was thrilled to have landed a gig as the audio engineer for the band Blood, Sweat & Tears.

However, Freeland said he would only get a small taste of the tour life.

"We were able to get four shows in before the pandemic hit," Freeland said.

Knowing he was an independent contractor, Freeland said he waited until April to apply for the newly-created Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which served as an outlet for people who do not qualify for traditional unemployment.

Freeland said it took months for him to find out he needed to first apply - and get rejected - for that traditional unemployment before moving forward with a PUA application.

"It took [the Department of Workforce Development] from April until August to realize I hadn't filed for regular unemployment," Freeland said. "And then it took them from August until December to go through the whole regular unemployment thing to realize I wasn't eligible."

During those months, Samantha Frank said she was unsuccessfully trying to argue she should have remained eligible for unemployment benefits through the summer because none of the available daycare options fit for her youngest daughter, who has a behavioral disability.

"That's one thing I did try to explain to the people at unemployment," Frank said. "I was like 'you know I really couldn't work. I have a disabled daughter.' There was no option for me there."

Frank said she then got conflicting guidance from DWD staffers; one told her she needed to drop her appeal and reapply only for another to say she had likely cost herself any chance of getting paid for the summer and fall months because she had dropped the appeal.

In the months that have followed, the bills haven't stopped, which the Portage woman said has cost her family much of its belongings.

"I have had to get rid of my children's gaming systems, TVs in the house, my washer and dryer," she said.

Tyler Tichenor, a spokesperson for the DWD, said because there is so much variance among the cases still awaiting adjudication or an appeals ruling, he could not offer insight into what might be plaguing either Freeland or Frank's cases.

"There are so many variables to each claim I am not able to guess what the particular issues would have been in these cases," Tichenor said.

The new claims keep coming in too; for the week of March 14-20, the DWD reports receiving 11,754 initial claims. That's in addition to 93,034 regular weekly claims.

Freeland said he waited between August and December just to get officially rejected for regular unemployment - something he'd expected all along. He said he struggled to then re-apply online for PUA benefits before finally reaching someone on the phone who said they could begin a new PUA claim for him.

"But he also told me this is a new application now and it won't be retroactive back to March like it was supposed to be," Freeland said.

Since that call, Freeland said he has been met with silence, both from the stage and the DWD.