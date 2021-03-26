Report: Oregon native Shaka Smart likely to take over Marquette basketball

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After stints at VCU and Texas, Wisconsin native Shaka Smart looks to come home and lead the Golden Eagles.

Per a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the deal between Marquette and Smart is "imminent."

Smart, a graduate of Oregon high school, first gained national prominence after leading Virginia Commonwealth to a miraculous Final Four run as an 11 seed in 2011.

He parlayed that success into a coaching job at Texas beginning in 2015. He attracted high-profile recruits, but never won an NCAA tournament game in Austin. This year, Texas came into the postseason as a 3 seed but lost in a stunning upset to Abilene Christian in the first round.

Smart inherits a Marquette team that has also gone several years without a successful postseason run.