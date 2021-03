GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers made it official by announcing a new contract with cornerback Kevin King.

King was the Packers' top pick in the 2017 draft. He has played in 41 games with 36 starts for Green Bay. King has posted 169 tackles, six interceptions, 34 passes defensed, six tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.