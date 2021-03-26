Packers resign running back Aaron Jones

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green By Packers have officially resigned running back Aaron Jones.

The Packers posted the news on their website Friday, citing General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Details of the deal were not immediately available, but previous reports indicated Jones would sign a 4-year, $48 million deal.

The Packers originally drafted Jones in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he has proved himself to be a capable rusher.

He has played 54 games with the Packers, rushing for 3,364 yards and 37 touchdowns on 651 carries.