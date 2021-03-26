Pet of the Week: Meet Sully!

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- If you're looking for a snuggle buddy this weekend, our Pet of the Week might the one for you.

Sully is at the Dane County Humane Society. He's 10-years-old and considered a sweet and friendly cat.

Sully does have some medical needs, so if you adopt him, humane society workers say you'll have to work with a vet to put together a care plan.

The senior cat's adoption fee has been paid for through a donation. If you think he would be a good fit for your home you can apply to take him home, at no charge.

If you're not ready to add a furry member to your family but still want to help, you can donate clothes, furniture and other items you no longer use to Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store It's located at 6904 Watts Road on Madison’s west side.

For more information visit www.giveshelter.org