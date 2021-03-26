Police: Four arrested after crashing stolen car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested four people Thursday, including three teenagers and a 12-year-old boy, for a car theft and a pair of purse thefts that ended in a crash.

According to an incident report from MPD public information officer Tyler Grigg, 18-year-old Marcus Brinkley, a 17-year-old, and two unidentified juveniles were taken into custody after stealing a purse and a backpack with the use of a stolen car.

The purse theft happened around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Watts Road. According to the incident report, Brinkley pushed an elderly woman and stole her purse before climbing into the waiting car.

They attempted to perform a similar theft of a backpack in an open car in the parking lot of the Target at Hilldale Mall around 5 p.m., but authorities spotted the car as it blew past several traffic signals.

Officers from several departments responded, following the car to Pheasant Ridge Trail, near Rimrock Road. The car crashed, and the four occupants fled on foot. Police found them in an apartment near the crash site.

Brinkley and the 17-year-old both face tentative charges of bail jumping, and all four may face charges of operating a vehicle without owner consent. Currently, Brinkley is the only one who may be charged with strong armed robbery.