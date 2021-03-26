Police: Woman shot, killed in road-rage incident on I-95

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Pennsylvania woman has died after being shot in a road rage incident on Interstate 95. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it was still searching for her killer after the Thursday shooting. The car she was in was heading south, north of Lumberton. The shooter was driving a silver or gray 2010 model Chevy Malibu or Impala with tinted windows. Authorities say the victim’s vehicle unknowingly came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging into another lane. The woman who died was Julie Eberly of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured. The couple was driving to the beach. Authorities said they had left their six children at home with grandparents.