Reasons for Zoom fatigue

(WKOW) -- The pandemic has introduced us all to Zoom calls. Whether it's for work meetings for family gatherings, the video chat platform has become a part of our everyday lives.

Stanford University researchers took a look at the effects Zooming can have on our physical and mental health. They found four reasons behind what's called Zoom fatigue.

Amount of close-up eye contact is intense

Seeing yourself is not something we're used to

Video chats limit our usual mobility for meetings

People have to work harder to send and receive signals

"When you're meeting with people in person, you know, there's lots of ways to give nonverbal feedback," said Steve Noll, Madison College social media instructor. "Everything from posture to eye contact, to pitch of the voice. and a lot of that is missing. In the video connection."

The research team offered solutions for each of the reasons they found for Zoom fatigue.