Rock County changes up vaccine registration

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County will no longer host vaccine registration forms on the county health department website, instead pushing eligible people to sign up through the state registry.

According to Health Officer Katrina Harwood, the change goes into effect Friday, after an internal review found the forms could impede the process. Anyone currently registered will still be able to contact a provider and get vaccinated.

Harwood said the state vaccine registry, local healthcare systems and local pharmacies will be the best way to schedule appointments.

"This registry will allow eligible individuals to schedule appointments with participating vaccine providers throughout the state, including the DHS Community-Based Vaccination Clinic at Rock County that is located at Blackhawk Technical College," Harwood said in the release.