Teachers, librarians vaccinated at Waunakee High School

WAUNAKEEE (WKOW) -- SSM Health held another vaccination clinic at Waunakee High School, fully vaccinating area educators against COVID-19 and giving first doses to librarians.

A press release from SSM Health provided details on the mobile vaccination clinic.

Educators from Waunakee and Sauk Prairie received their second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, completing their series.

The clinic also gave first doses of vaccine to approximately 400 Dane County librarians from 13 different communities, the press release said.

The first mobile vaccination clinic at Waunakee High School was held earlier this month.