The last weekend of March is shaping up to be a mixed bag

MADISON (WKOW) - And after the weekend, our weather continues to be a bit of mixed bag as we end March.

Another system will be moving off of the Rockies and will be pushing into the Midwest/Great Lakes region by early Saturday morning and will exit by Sunday.

Despite coming out of the southwest, this low will not bring severe weather but it will bring our latest round of rain throughout Saturday with a light mix possible, for far northern counties, Saturday night into Sunday.

The rain totals will be light, with a couple hundredths of an inch to a few tenths of an inch accumulating throughout Saturday. Higher rain totals will be found at places that have been under heavier showers for longer.

Northwesterly winds take over Sunday, cool us down but move in drier air. That drier air will open up the skies throughout Sunday and keep the skies clear of clouds into Monday too despite southerly winds taking over.

Those southerly winds, though, mean temperatures will be their warmest on Monday. Enjoy the warmth because a cold front moves through and quickly sends our temperatures back into the 40s by the second half of the week.

But long range models suggest we'll see warmer air as we move into April.