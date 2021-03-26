Three UW students cited for theft of rare pine tree

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police cited three university students for the theft of a rare pine tree from the UW Arboretum.

Authorities said a tip from a community member led to citations for a trio of 19-year-olds: Cameron Krahn, Cody Knepprath and Joshua Michels.

The $200.50 citations were issued Monday, but police released the information Friday.

The trio allegedly admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul, and stealing the tree as part of a pledge to a group formerly known as Chi Phi. Chi Phi was terminated as an official student organization in 2015, police said.

When the three men learned that the tree was rare and that police were investigating, they destroyed the pine and disposed of it outside of the city, authorities said.

The tree, a 25-foot tall Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain Pine, was cut down sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9.

Authorities characterized the tree as "very rare." Police said Arboretum staff estimated the tree to be worth $13,000.

It had been planted in 1988, just east of the Wingra Springs Lot near Arboretum Drive.