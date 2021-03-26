Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s health ministry says two trains collided on Friday in the southern part of the country, causing three passenger cars to flip over, killing at least 32 people and leaving at least 66 injured. Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene in the southern province of Sohag, said a statement by Egypt’s heath ministry. Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Bystanders carried bodies, laying them out on the ground near the site of the accident. Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management.