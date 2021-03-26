Where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine March 29-31

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health announced Friday will host a vaccine clinic in Baraboo.

The clinic will run March 29 through March 31 at the House of Wellness in Baraboo. It will be open to anyone age 18 and up, and doesn't have county or underlying condition restrictions.

You can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccination with their form. It is not required, but it is recommended.

Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health will be asking screening question and taking temperatures before you enter. They also asks you to bring an ID, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing.

Health officials said they will be administering the Moderna vaccine. Once you receive your vaccine you will be observed for 15-30 minutes afterwards and you will get your vaccine card. The notice for your second dose will be sent out.