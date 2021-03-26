Wisconsinites Feeling More Comfortable Traveling for Spring Break

MADISON (WKOW) - The CDC is continuing to recommend even those fully vaccinated stay home to reduce the spread of the virus.

"We were planning to do a cruise, a Caribbean cruise, and two days before we were supposed to come here and get on a plane we got told to not leave the house," says Rebecca Schmitt.

Rebecca, along with her husband and two children, were one family of many at the Dane County Regional Airport hitting the sky on Friday.

They plan on visiting the east coast now that more vaccinations have been distributed not only throughout Wisconsin but also the United States.

"Seeing that everybody is pretty in compliance with the safety measures and we are willing to be compliant with them, we felt pretty good with that," says Steven Schmitt.

Like the Schmitts, the Maloney's are also planning on spending Spring Break outside of Wisconsin. And like the Schmitts, the Maloneys have taken steps that make them feel comfortable flying.

"I'm vaccinated," says Kami Maloney, "and I know the number of vaccinations are up, so it makes me feel a little more comfortable."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those fully vaccinated stay home instead of traveling. However, they do offer suggestions for those choosing to travel which includes continuing to wear face masks, staying socially distant as well as getting COVID tested both before and after traveling. You can see their full list here.

Another recommendation on their list to limit your interactions while traveling which is what the Maloney's plan to do.

"The fact that we're staying with friends made me a little more comfortable. We're not going to be in a hotel or motel," says Aaron Maloney.

The CDC also offers a link on their website to check your destinations local and state guidelines. By clicking here, if you're planning on traveling, you can see if there are any guidelines.