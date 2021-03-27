1 year since first WI ban on evictions during pandemic; CDC moratorium to end soon

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday marks one year since Gov. Tony Evers ordered a temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic.

Strict social distancing guidelines and hygiene practices loomed when Evers announced in a press call a halt on evictions and foreclosures on March 27, 2020 that would last 60 days to prevent mass homelessness.

At this same time, some landlords were discussing charging late fees, homeless shelters were filling up, and some were even checking into hotels.

The state order expired May 26, 2020, while a federal moratorium on evictions went through July 25, 2020.

The CDC declared its own eviction moratorium Sept. 4, 2020, which will expire March 31. However, the moratorium has not stopped evictions in Wisconsin. There are some reasons landlords can still evict people. In some cases, renters didn't sign and deliver a declaration form to their landlords.