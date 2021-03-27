As need continues, River Food Pantry hosts pay-what-you-can Easter breakfast

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison food pantry is getting families in the Easter spirit with a drive-thru breakfast Saturday morning.

The River Food Pantry put on the pay-what-you-can meal event at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Madison.

The organization also gave out treats and egg-dying kits for kids to take home with their meals.

The Easter Bunny even stopped by to say hello.

"We had to cancel it last year, except this year, our executive director was, you know, she thought no way, we're having it this year for sure. And so we just transitioned it, made some adaptations, until now it's a drive-thru breakfast," said program manager Helen Osborn-Senatus.

Pantry leaders say the need has grown significantly over the last year and is still high.

The organization got help from the community to set up early in the morning, despite the rain.

Easter is Sunday, April 4.