Authorities probe small plane crash at Alabama airport

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in Alabama, injuring the pilot. Multiple news agencies report the crash happened Friday about 4:15 p.m. at the Bessemer Municipal Airport. Police and other first responders said the 52-year-old pilot was the only person in the fixed-wing aircraft and had to be extricated from the wreckage. He suffered a compound ankle fracture. Authorities said the pilot, whose name has not been released, was trying to land when there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear.