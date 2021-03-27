Skip to Content

Beloit man arrested in Janesville for weapons violation

JANESVILLE (WKOW)- A Beloit man has been arrested for allegedly threatening multiple people with a gun in Janesville.

Janesville police say Ladarien D. Brackens, 35, was standing outside a home in the 600 block of Cherry street Friday night threatening people with that firearm.

When officers arrived, Brackens took off from the scene in a vehicle. He didn't fire any shots and no one was hurt.

Officers said they interviewed victims to determine his charges. Rock County Law Enforcement agencies also provided information on the alleged suspect.

A short time later, Beloit police said found Brackens in the 1100 block of Ninth Street and were able to take him into custody.

Brackens is already a convicted felon, but he faces several more charges following this incident.

Brackens is being held at the Rock County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.

