Building collapses in Egypt’s capital killing 5, injuring 24

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official says an apartment building has collapsed in the capital, killing at least five people and injuring two dozen. Rescue workers were looking Saturday for any survivors trapped under rubble of the nine-story building. It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse. Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. With real estate at a premium in big cities like Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate building permits. Extra floors often are added without proper government permits.