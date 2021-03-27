Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — In one of Mexico’s most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night. Many are exhausted from the journey and at a crossroads about where to go next. Children traveling alone are allowed to remain in the U.S. to pursue asylum, as are families with young children. Families with older children are expelled under pandemic-related authority that denies them a chance at asylum. Their decisions unfold amid what Border Patrol officials say is an extraordinarily high 30-day average of 5,000 daily encounters with migrants.