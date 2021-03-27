Missing mother and infant from Milwaukee-area may be in Dane County

(WKOW) -- Right now, officials are looking for a mother who apparently ran away from their residence in West Allis, and are believed to be in either the Manitowoc or Dane County areas.

Authorities reported Arianna M. Bustamante, 17, and her 11-week-old daughter have been entered into the NIC as a missing juvenile and infant.

Arianna was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie with "Rugrats" cartoons on it and jeans. She is 5'6", 220 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to officials.