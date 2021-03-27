Outdoors expo moves out of Madison to avoid pandemic restrictions

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A long-time Madison expo has moved to a new location to keep going during the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman's Expo is at the Kalahari Resort this weekend in the Dells. The event is a chance for vendors show off hunting, fishing and outdoors products.

The expo has been in Madison for nearly four decades, but moved this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

"I did a research and I looked at every event center in the state of Wisconsin, narrowed it down to two and then was able to put this deal together to come here," said Chris O'Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director for Bonnier Events.

Visitors are asked to wear masks and keep a distance and there are signs posted as reminders, but many were not wearing masks during the event on Saturday.

The expo runs through Sundays.