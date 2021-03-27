Pick ‘n Save to host vaccine clinic at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After sitting empty for a whole year, the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee will soon be home to a community vaccine clinic.

Pick 'n Save is opening the clinic at the guest services building.

It will be open two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's the first offsite clinic in Wisconsin for Pick 'n Save.

"Prior to that, we probably did in total 5,000 vaccines through the whole state. Now with the larger allocations that we receive from the government, we do about 6,000 a week right now, so we're very happy that we can open this clinic and hope to open more," said Jim Hyland, spokesperson for Roundy's Supermarkets, which owns Pick 'n Save stores.

The Summerfest site opens Tuesday, March 30.