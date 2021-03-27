Report: Barry Alvarez, UW athletic director, expected to retire

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is expected to announce his retirement, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Saturday.

Alvarez has been the UW’s athletic director since 2006. He started at UW in the 1990's and helped establish Wisconsin Football as the Big Ten powerhouse we now know it to be.

Alvarez is 74 and is in his 32nd year at UW.

27 News reached out to multiple UW officials for comment about the report, but university officials have either not offered comment or have yet to respond.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said it is unclear who would replace Alvarez, but Chris McIntosh, UW’s deputy athletic director, has been groomed to succeed him.