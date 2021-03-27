Soggy Saturday ahead, brighter, drier Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - Grab the umbrellas as we track another round of showers today.



SET UP

An area of low pressure will pass through southern Wisconsin bringing widespread rain before this system exits tonight and a quieter set up moves in for Sunday.

TODAY

Cloudy with scattered rain. We'll pick up around a quarter to half-inch of rain with a high around 50°.

TONIGHT

Spotty, light rain ends by midnight, then skies begin to clear and conditions turn a bit breezy with a low of 34°.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, drier and breezy with a high of 47°.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with a high of 63°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and a high of 56°.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and chillier with a high around 40°.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and staying cool with a high around 40° again.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with a high of 55°.